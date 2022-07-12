Advertisement

Sunflower State Games day four featured BMX racing

BMX racers at Heartland BMX Monday evening
BMX racers at Heartland BMX Monday evening
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over at Heartland BMX Monday evening, kids and adults dressed in full gear competing for first place in the Sunflower State Games.

Track operator Corey Shepard says he used to race as a kid. He hung up his bike for years but restarted in 2016 thanks to his son 12-year-old son Israel.

He says he’s been in the games since 2016 and the operator of the track for two years. It’s all volunteer base and Shepard says he does it for the kids, like his son Israel.

“It’s fun, I mean I love the sport, you’ll never find a sport like this, this is a very family orientated sport, every body is here to help every body and that’s what I do it for is the kids,” Corey Shepard said.

”It’s super fun, I like racing a lot because of it because of all of the community and I can meet a bunch of friends and I’ve met so many people,” Shepard’s son Israel said.

Shepard says they practice Monday and race on Wednesday. He told 13 Sports if you want to come out and try BMX, you have to pay 10 dollars for the race but everything else is free.

