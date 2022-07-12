Sheriff’s Office attempts to identify three in recent aggravated burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies need help to identify three suspects in a recent aggravated burglary.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies are attempting to identify multiple suspects involved in a recent aggravated burglary in which firearms were stolen from a home.

Officials stated that the suspect without a mask has been identified, however, the other three individuals still need IDs.

Anyone with information about the crimes should contact Detective Colton Johnson at 785-251-2529. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

