Sheriff’s Office attempts to identify three in recent aggravated burglary

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office attempt to identify
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies need help to identify three suspects in a recent aggravated burglary.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies are attempting to identify multiple suspects involved in a recent aggravated burglary in which firearms were stolen from a home.

Officials stated that the suspect without a mask has been identified, however, the other three individuals still need IDs.

Anyone with information about the crimes should contact Detective Colton Johnson at 785-251-2529. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

