Shawnee Heights football has big shoes to fill

Shawnee Heights head coach Jason Swift
Shawnee Heights head coach Jason Swift(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Heading into his 19th season with Shawnee Heights, head coach Jason Swift knows this year will be a challenge.

He says they do have some big shoes to fill after losing running back Jarin Sanders and quarterback Callan Carver.

Sanders was a dynamic player last year averaging 114 yards on the ground and totaling 14 touchdowns. Carver on the other hand threw for 1,162 yards with 10 TD’s and six INT’s.

After going 1-8 two years ago and improving to 5-5 this past season, he says this season will be challenge and the younger guys will step up.

“This is there chance to shine so we expect them to do that,” Swift said. “Most of our offensive line will be back, the skill guys on the outside will be back and so I think our big question marks are how good are we going to be a quarterback and running back and the way they’ve been working, we should be fine.”

Swift told 13 Sports the teams motto this year, “Expect to win.”

