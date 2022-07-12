Advertisement

Shawnee County registration numbers are on the rise

Shawnee County voting
Shawnee County voting(WIBW)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The ‘Value Them Both Amendment’ on abortion could be behind skyrocketing registration numbers.

In Shawnee County, the elections office says from 2018 to 2021, the highest number of voter registrations seen in the two weeks before the deadline, was just shy of 2,000, in 2020.

This year, they’ll see 4,117 voters register in the past two weeks, which is six times more than last year.

“Based from what I’m seeing and hearing, I think people knowing that every ballot has an impact, typically you would see more republicans and democrats being active now I think you are going to see a lot more unaffiliates and libertarians being apart of the process so of course that runs the numbers up,” said Andrew Howell.

Howell says one key reminder, is you don’t have to affiliate with a Republican or Democratic party in order to register.

“If they chose to join a Republican or Democratic party, they can do so at any time, unaffiliated voters are the only ones that can do that, libertarian’s have their own ballot, and it will only be a question only non-bipartisanism ballot. But, bottom line is that any voter in the county has some time of ballot in this election.”

If you have yet to register and cannot make it to the election office before deadline, there is another option.

“You can go to the Secretary of State’s Office or our website and you will actually end up at the DMV website and we will actually accept those registrations until midnight so that’s the latest possible way you can get registered tomorrow,” he said.

He says if you need to update any information, make sure you do that before heading to the polls

“Remember that if you last name has changed of if your address has changed you need to update that.”

The Shawnee County Election Office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

