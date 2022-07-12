Salute Our Heroes: A volunteer dedicated to American Cancer Society for over a decade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A volunteer for the American Cancer Society take big strides to give back, to those who need it.

Shelle Arnold has been apart of the American Cancer Society for more than a decade.

It’s a tribute to her family’s personal experience.

“14 years ago we lost my daughter in law to cancer. She was the reason I went to the first relay for life event she was just shy of her 27th birthday and honestly at the time, I had no idea how much the ACS could have helped us with,” said Arnold.

At that moment, arnold knew she had to get involved.

“I just remember walking around that track the whole time thinking “There is something that we have got to be able to do, I have to be able to do something”, Becky always said that she was scared that we were going to forget her and I just realized probably within the last year that this is my way of making sure everyone knew who she was.”

12 years later, Arnold has left her mark on the community. She helps plan two of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, Rock Chalk Roundball Classic, and Relay For Life.

“Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, we’ve had one here in Shawnee County, I think this coming year will be 30 years. So, we primarily celebrate, remember and fight back and celebrate our cancer survivors, it’s really inspiring,” she explained.

Arnold says Shawnee County’s Relay For Life raised almost $112,000 this year, while the Roundball Classic brought in $270,000.

But she says, she’s most proud of the people she has met along the way, and the impact the organization has made on them.

“A friends mom, we helped, I passed the number on so that she could get information about getting a wig, and she received her wig, she put it on and took a picture and put it on Facebook and says I haven’t this normal in a very long time and all it was, was a wig. That to me is a great thing and a great feeling.”

Silver Lake High School has a relay coming up Saturday, August 27th.

While Shawnee County Relay next year is May 19th with the Roundball Classic June 8th-10th.

