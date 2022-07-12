Saint Marys officer who died on duty laid to rest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Saint Mary’s and surrounding areas came together Tuesday, to mourn the loss of Saint Marys Police Officer, Mark J. Lamberson.

According to the Saint Marys Police Department, Lamberson died unexpectedly on July 12th, while on duty.

Lamberson was a Manhattan Highschool and Kansas State University graduate.

He joined the Saint Marys Police Department in 2013, after working with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office as a jail deputy.

The funeral took place at Saint Marys High school, followed by a private burial at Valley View Cemetery.

The public was also invited to say their goodbyes by lining Bertrand Ave., as the emergency vehicle procession passed downtown around 10:45 a.m.

Officers from surrounding areas like Prairie Band Potawatomi, Boner Springs and Riley County also came out to pay their respects.

Officer Lamberson was 45-years-old, he leaves behind a wife, two children and his two pet dogs, Charlie and Whiskey.

