Royals make another deal, add more prospects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Monday afternoon, the Kansas City Royals made another move.

The Royals traded a Competitive Balance Pick (No. 35 overall) pick in this years upcoming draft to the Atlanta Braves for OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffmann, and INF CJ Alexander.

The Royals will add Waters to the 40-man roster and option him to Omaha (AAA) while Hoffmann and Alexander will head to Northwest Arkansas (AA).

Waters has spent most of his time in Triple-A with Atlanta. Waters is hitting .252 on the year with six homeruns, 18 RBI and five stolen bases. Hoffmann is having a nice year on the bump in High-A with a 7-2 record and a 2.36 ERA.

Alexander is also putting up big numbers with 15 homeruns, 43 RBI and 15 stolen bases in Double-A.

