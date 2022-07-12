Advertisement

Royals make another deal, add more prospects

Royals logo graphic
Royals logo graphic(KWCH)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Monday afternoon, the Kansas City Royals made another move.

The Royals traded a Competitive Balance Pick (No. 35 overall) pick in this years upcoming draft to the Atlanta Braves for OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffmann, and INF CJ Alexander.

The Royals will add Waters to the 40-man roster and option him to Omaha (AAA) while Hoffmann and Alexander will head to Northwest Arkansas (AA).

Waters has spent most of his time in Triple-A with Atlanta. Waters is hitting .252 on the year with six homeruns, 18 RBI and five stolen bases. Hoffmann is having a nice year on the bump in High-A with a 7-2 record and a 2.36 ERA.

Alexander is also putting up big numbers with 15 homeruns, 43 RBI and 15 stolen bases in Double-A.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Lyon Co. juvenile shot attempting to flee dangerous animal
FILE - Volunteers unloading furniture donated to the 2021 Furniture Amnesty Day in Manhattan
Kansans offered free furniture at Manhattan Furniture Amnesty Day
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake

Latest News

BMX racers at Heartland BMX Monday evening
Sunflower State Games day four featured BMX racing
Shawnee Heights head coach Jason Swift
Shawnee Heights football has big shoes to fill
Hunter Cashero committed to Kansas Baseball Monday
KU baseball adds another recruit to roster
Ambulatory Boccia at Hillcrest Community Center
Sunflower State Games continues to open doors for athletes