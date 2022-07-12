Residents invited to say farewell to fallen Saint Marys Police Officer

SAINT MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents have been invited to say goodbye to fallen Saint Marys Police Officer Mark Lamberson as his funeral procession passes along 8th St.

The Saint Marys Police Department says on Tuesday morning, July 12, there will be no parking allowed on N 8th St. and Willow to Valley View Rd. as the funeral for fallen Officer Mark Lamberson is held.

SMPD said a procession for Lamberson’s burial will travel from Saint Marys High School west on Bertrand Ave to N 8th St. and then will proceed west on Willow St. after the funeral.

The public has been invited to say their goodies to Lamberson by lining Bertrand Ave. as the emergency vehicle procession passes downtown around 10:45 a.m.

As a result of the procession, SMPD said it has requested residents not park along N 8th and Willow St. until after the procession passes.

