Advertisement

Residents invited to say farewell to fallen Saint Marys Police Officer

Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday, July 2, 2022.(Saint Marys Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents have been invited to say goodbye to fallen Saint Marys Police Officer Mark Lamberson as his funeral procession passes along 8th St.

The Saint Marys Police Department says on Tuesday morning, July 12, there will be no parking allowed on N 8th St. and Willow to Valley View Rd. as the funeral for fallen Officer Mark Lamberson is held.

SMPD said a procession for Lamberson’s burial will travel from Saint Marys High School west on Bertrand Ave to N 8th St. and then will proceed west on Willow St. after the funeral.

The public has been invited to say their goodies to Lamberson by lining Bertrand Ave. as the emergency vehicle procession passes downtown around 10:45 a.m.

As a result of the procession, SMPD said it has requested residents not park along N 8th and Willow St. until after the procession passes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Sal Cruz
Sexual battery trial delayed for Topeka High music instructor
Manhattan Fire crews battle a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Thurston St.
Manhattan woman arrested for Sunday duplex fire

Latest News

FILE - Firearm theft
Pottawatomie Co. deputies continue to investigate string of firearm thefts
Richard Edward Allen
Officials hunt for SE Kansas man who ran from traffic stop after crashing car
TPD investigates an early-morning aggravated assault in North Topeka on July 12, 2022.
Early-morning incident sends one to hospital with life-threatening wounds
FILE
Kansas officials search for teen considered armed, dangerous