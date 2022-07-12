RCPD investigates after multiple rounds fired into Manhattan home

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers are investigating after multiple rounds were fired into a Manhattan home early Monday morning.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 1:15 a.m. on Monday, July 11, officers were called to the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan with reports of multiple gunshots.

When officials arrived, they said they found multiple gunshots had been fired into a home.

RCPD noted that no injuries were reported and the incident is believed to be isolated. It said there is no believed threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112.

