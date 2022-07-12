Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. deputies continue to investigate string of firearm thefts

More than $3K reported stolen
FILE - Firearm theft(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. deputies continue to investigate four burglaries in June which all resulted in the theft of a firearm totaling about $3,200 in losses.

On Friday, June 17, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 6100 block of K-99 Highway with reports of a burglary. Items stolen include a Taurus 9mm pistol which was valued at more than $300.

On Sunday, June 26, deputies were then called to the 200 block of E 7th St. in Onaga with another burglary report. This time, a Raven Arms .25 caliber pistol and cash were taken from the home. The total loss in this burglary is reported at $1,500.

On Tuesday, June 28, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 17000 block of Ebel Rd. with reports of a vehicle burglary. In this crime, it said a purple Sig Sauer Mosquito .22 caliber pistol and accessories were stolen - valued at more than $500.

Lastly, on Thursday, June 30, deputies were called to the 400 block of Valley St. with reports of another burglary. A Sig Sauer .40 caliber pistol and tool box were reported stolen from a camper. The total loss in this crime is reported at more than $900.

If anyone has information about the crimes, they should call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353.

