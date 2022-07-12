Advertisement

Paul Rudd FaceTimed 12-year-old when classmates refuse to sign his yearbook

Actor Paul Rudd followed the call up with a signed Ant-Man helmet and a handwritten note.
Actor Paul Rudd followed the call up with a signed Ant-Man helmet and a handwritten note.(Red Carpet Report / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A young boy who was being alienated at his middle school in Colorado was treated to a FaceTime call with actor Paul Rudd.

Brody Riddler, 12, made headlines in his hometown of Westminster after his mother revealed on Facebook that his classmates refused to sign his yearbook.

As it turns out, Brody’s favorite superhero is Ant-Man, which is played by Rudd in the Avengers franchise.

When Rudd heard the boy’s story, he reached out to the family and arranged a FaceTime call.

Rudd followed the call up with a signed Ant-Man helmet and a handwritten note, which Brody’s mom posted to social media.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Sal Cruz
Sexual battery trial delayed for Topeka High music instructor

Latest News

Firefighters battle to save 500 giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park.
Wildfire burns in Yosemite
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were...
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations, ‘Squid Game’ also scores
FILE This Oct. 12, 2009 photo shows a petri dish with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus...
Superbug infections, deaths rose at beginning of pandemic
NASA released new Webb images. This is of a planetary nebula, an expanding cloud of gas that...
NASA releases image of a planetary nebula