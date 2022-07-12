Otis Taylor, other Chiefs named semifinalists for HOF

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs could be well represented in the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Taylor was drafted by KC in the fourth round in the 1965 AFL Draft and then in the 15th round of the 1956 NFL Draft which came after the merger.

Taylor caught 410 passes for 7,306 yards and 57 touchdowns. Taylor won Super Bowl IV, two-time AFL champion, two-time first team All-Pro and UPI AFC Player of The Year in 1971.

He ranks third in franchise history in receiving yards behind two other chief greats, Tony Gonzalez and Travis Kelce.

There are three others with ties to Kansas City that are also finalists, former coach Marty Schottenheimer, former executive Carl Peterson and scout Lloyd Wells.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.