Officials hunt for SE Kansas man who ran from traffic stop after crashing car

GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a Southeastern Kansas man who ran from a traffic stop after he crashed his car just after midnight.

The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials are on the hunt for Richard Edward Allen who was last seen near Neal after he attempted to speed away from a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that as Allen attempted to flee, he crashed his car and then ran away.

Reports indicate the incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday, July 12.

If anyone sees Allen, they should contact the Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-583-5568 or 911.

