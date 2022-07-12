Advertisement

Manhattan Parks and Rec to hold special meeting

Manhattan Parks and Recreation logo
Manhattan Parks and Recreation logo(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan Parks and Recreation advisory board will hold a special meeting Monday, July 18 to get feedback on the future of parks and recreation programming.

The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters and will be a public forum where citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend and participate.

The public forum will involve a brief, high-level overview from city staff on the Parks and Rec department programming and budget followed by conversations with community members to seek feedback.

“We are certainly experiencing significant challenges with program delivery due to workforce shortages and funding,” City Manager Ron Fehr said.

For more details of the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Sal Cruz
Sexual battery trial delayed for Topeka High music instructor

Latest News

Warmer weather returns to the forecast
Hotter temperatures return to the forecast
FILE
Fork in the Road: Oakland eatery serves up authentic Mexican dishes
Jahiem Brown
Ballistics evidence connects murder suspect with four other shootings
Lansing inmate dies behind bars, cause of death pending autopsy
Lansing inmate dies behind bars, cause of death pending autopsy
Residents invited to say farewell to fallen Saint Marys Police Officer
Residents invited to say farewell to fallen Saint Marys Police Officer