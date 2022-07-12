Manhattan Parks and Rec to hold special meeting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan Parks and Recreation advisory board will hold a special meeting Monday, July 18 to get feedback on the future of parks and recreation programming.

The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters and will be a public forum where citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend and participate.

The public forum will involve a brief, high-level overview from city staff on the Parks and Rec department programming and budget followed by conversations with community members to seek feedback.

“We are certainly experiencing significant challenges with program delivery due to workforce shortages and funding,” City Manager Ron Fehr said.

