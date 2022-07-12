Local leaders hear strengths, challenges of Kansas economy at Chamber of Commerce meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local government and business leaders heard about economic strengths and challenges in the Sunflower State during the 2022 Town Hall Tour sponsored by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce at the Greater Topeka Partnership office, 719 S. Kansas Ave.

About 50 people were on hand for the 90-minute meeting, which featured analysis by Ted Abernathy, of the Shallotte, N.C.-based Economic Leadership group.

Four areas of emphasis addressed in the meeting were the need to: grow Kansas’ talent supply; increase Kansas’ competitiveness with other states; expand innovation and entrepreneurship; and improve business infrastructure.

Among challenges presented at the meeting were bringing new businesses to the Sunflower State. For example, Kansas had a relatively flat job growth from 2000 to 2020, with U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics showing only a 0.9% increase.

That compares with 7.1% nationwide. Neighboring states, meanwhile, reported substantially more job growth during the same 20-year period, with Colorado leading the way at 19.4%. Nebraska checking in at 4.7%; Oklahoma at 4.6% and Missouri at 4.1%.

Among other challenges facing Kansas as it attempts to land more jobs is employment growth that is lagging behind the national average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Between 2010 and 2022, Kansas saw a 5.5% increase in employment, compared with 16.8% nationwide.

Manufacturing jobs have remained unchanged from 2010-2020, while neighboring states have all seen increases, including: 18.2% in Colorado; 8.3% in Missouri; 6.3% in Nebraska; and 1.1% in Oklahoma.

Also discussed at the meeting was Kansas’ labor force remaining nearly static since 2010. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kansas had 1,502,043 people in its labor force in January 2010. By January 2022, that number was 1,505,575, an increase of around 3,500 jobs statewide in two decades.

Another concern noted at Tuesday’s meeting was a projection that Kansas is projected to have a population loss among people ages 25 to 64 over the next decade. Information provided at Tuesday’s meeting projected Kansas would lose 2.0% of its working-age population from 2021-2031.

On the positive side, Abernathy said, Kansas has a strong education system; strong productivity; a high labor-force participation; low public debt; Top 10 infrastructure and transportation; moderate taxes; and affordable housing.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Kansas was below the national average but still had an increase of 44% in business formations from January 2020 to May 2022.

Kansas also ranks as the fourth-best state in terms of infrastructure; 25th in terms of workforce; 30th in business climate; and 31st in innovation.

Kansas ranks fifth in transportation, according to US News, which takes into account areas such as commute time, road quality and bridge quality.

Abernathy pointed out that while “infrastructure” includes energy, roads, bridges, airports and broadband access, it also takes into account housing, health care and child care.

The Sunflower State also ranks 24th in a 2022 state business tax climate index, according to information presented at Tuesday’s meeting.

Sunflower State has 43.6% of its workforce with a post-secondary degree.

Several areas where job growth is expected in Kansas also were addressed at Tuesday’s meeting. A heavy demand for licensed practical nurses; software and computer support; dental and medical assistants; and truck drivers is expected in Kansas.

Abernathy said Kansas ranks near the middle of states for climate-weather change, noting some areas of the nation, such as Arizona, are affected by drought while others, like California, are affected by wildfires, and yet others, like his home state of North Carolina, have to deal with hurricanes on an annual basis.

During a question-and answer session near the end of the program, several attendees spoke of the affordability of living in Topeka one of the things that can be built upon when attempting to attract new businesses -- and residents -- to Kansas.

Attendees also spoke of the need to market Topeka and Kansas in a favorable way in an effort to help keep young people in the Sunflower State.

Other meetings in the Kansas Chamber’s 2022 Town Hall Tour were scheduled later Tuesday for Wichita and Wednesday in Dodge City.

