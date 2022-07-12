Advertisement

Lawrence Police believe man arrested for burglary responsible for 6 other cases

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police officers continue to investigate after a man was arrested for a vehicle burglary on Saturday and was found to possibly be connected to at least six others.

On Saturday evening, July 9, the Lawrence Police Department said officers made an arrest in a string of vehicle burglaries and recovered items that had potentially been stolen from previous incidents.

Booking records indicate that D’Marcus Dewayne Bishop Haynes, 29, of Lawrence was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail for two counts of burglary to a vehicle and one count of burglary to a non-dwelling.

LPD said the investigation began when officers were called to the 2400 block of Ousdahl Rd. where the evidence led them to believe the same man who had been arrested had been involved in at least six other cases.

Officials said they are now working to match the property with items described in open cases.

If residents have been a victim of an unsolved vehicle burglary and would like to see if their items are in LPD’s possession, they should call 785-832-7509.

