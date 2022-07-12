Advertisement

Lansing inmate dies behind bars, cause of death pending autopsy

Jamie Gaius Marshall, 43
Jamie Gaius Marshall, 43(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate died behind bars on Monday while the cause of death remains unknown.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Monday, July 11, Lansing Correctional Facility inmate Jamie Gaius Marshall died at the facility. It said the cause of death is pending autopsy results, however, a preliminary investigation indicates the death is not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, KDOC said when a resident dies in its custody, the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

KDOC indicated that Marshall, 43, had been imprisoned since Jan. 15, 2013, following two 2003 drug convictions and one 2012 rape conviction.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Sal Cruz
Sexual battery trial delayed for Topeka High music instructor

Latest News

FILE - Kansas State House
$4.1 million headed to local organizations in 28 Kansas counties
Around 50 people were on hand for the 2022 Town Hall Tour sponsored by the Kansas Chamber of...
Local leaders hear strengths, challenges of Kansas economy at Chamber of Commerce meeting
Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital gifted $1.5 million for immediate operational needs
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool