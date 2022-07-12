KU baseball adds another recruit to roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a red hot summer on the recruiting trail for new KU baseball head coach Dan Fitzgerald.

Hunter Cashero announced on Twitter, he will head to KU next year and become a Jayhawk. Last year at Kansas City Kansas Community College, Cashero appeared in 22 games, including one start. He had a 7-2 record, threw 35 and one third innings while sporting a 4.58 ERA.

The Shawnee native is the ninth commit for Fitzgerald and his staff since he took over the role in June.

