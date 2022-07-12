Kansas officials search for teen considered armed, dangerous

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Central Kansas officials are looking for a 17-year-old male from the Chapman area who has allegedly made violent threats on social media against members of the public who should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Monday evening, July 11, deputies were made aware of a male juvenile who had allegedly made severe threats to harm and kill members of the general public.

The Sheriff’s Office said along with the Chapman Police Department, officials initiated an investigation into the threats. As a precaution, it said victims in a previous case involving the same teen at the Chapman ball complex and swimming pool were evacuated.

Officials said the teen has been described as a 17-year-old white male, who stands about 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has shaggy brown hair. He had last been seen wearing a black and white sweatshirt in the area of 1400 Ave. and Fair Rd. south of Abilene around 9 p.m. on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said a search of the area - including CPD, the Abilene Police Department, the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Junction City Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol - proved unsuccessful and the teen was not able to be located.

Officials said Dickinson Co. EMS had been on standby throughout the search, which utilized the KHP Helicopter Unit, K-9s and drone units, as well as a Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office mobile forward infrared unit. Dickinson Co. Fire District 1 also assisted with a manned mobile command post.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the teen brandished a small pistol in at least one of the videos he had recorded on Snapchat.

Officials said the teen should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of the teen, they should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with recordings of the social media videos or posts or with further information should report it to local law enforcement immediately.

