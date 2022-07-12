Kansas launches new training for missing, murdered indigenous persons

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas has launched a new training for law enforcement personnel, as well as members of the public, on how to investigate cases that involve missing and murdered indigenous people.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, July 11, he announced a new module has been officially developed to train law enforcement to investigate cases involving missing and murdered indigenous persons in the Sunflower State.

AG Schmidt said the new training was made in accordance with the bipartisan passage of House Bill 2008 in the 2021 legislative session - which took effect on July 1, 2021. He said the measure authorized his office to coordinate training for law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas regarding MMIP.

Over the past year, Schmidt said his office worked with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center to develop the new training which contains a historical context, definitions, statutes, tribal sovereignty and jurisdictional challenges, the potential nexus with human trafficking, the importance of federal, state and local partnerships, and resources available to assist investigations of MMIP.

Schmidt said the office received assistance and input from officials from the four federally recognized Native American tribes in Kansas - as well as the Native American members of the Legislature who sponsored the bill.

The AG noted that the new online training module was reviewed and officially launched on July 1 on the KLETC web portal for law enforcement personnel, social service advocates, educators and public use.

Schmidt said the training course will be reviewed and updated by KLETC developers based on feedback and notes received throughout the year. The net update will be released on July 1, 2023.

To find the MMIP training, click HERE.

