LAWERENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football is already looking towards the future, adding their first game to their schedule in 2024.

On September 14, 2024, the Jayhawks will host UNLV at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

KU kicks off the 2022-2023 regular season September 2 at home against Tennessee Tech with kick-off at seven p.m.

