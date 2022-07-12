Kansas Fights Addiciton Grant Review Board to host inaugural meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board will host its first meeting since its inception on July 14.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board will host its first official organizational meeting on July 14 to discuss the process for funds distribution to fight opioids and other additions in the Sunflower State.

Under the Kansas Fights Addiction Act, AG Schmidt said money recovered by the attorney general in opioid litigation is required to be used to address substance abuse and help ensure addiction services are provided throughout Kansas.

Schmidt noted that the funds will be available through the grant review board created by the statute. He said state agencies, local governments and not-for-profits who operate within the state’s borders are eligible to apply for funds for addiction treatment and abatement through the board.

The AG said he has appointed Pat George of Dodge City - former state representative and Commerce Secretary - to chair the board. He also previously served as president and CEO of Valley Hope - an addiction treatment organization based in Norton.

Schmidt said other board members have been appointed by state leaders and organizations in accordance with the law.

Schmidt noted that the board will meet at 1 p.m. on July 14 in the auditorium of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Forensic Science Center at 2001 SW Washburn Ave. He said the meeting will inform board members of their statutory charge and start the discussion on the grant process.

The AG said his office has negotiated settlements that have resulted in nearly $200 million in unlawful opioid manufacturing, marketing and distribution, to be paid in installments over the next few years. Under Kansas law, a portion of settlements will be sent straight to local Kansas jurisdictions with the remaining funds to be distributed by the grant review board.

For more information about the Kansas Fights Addiction Act, click HERE.

