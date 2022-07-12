K-State to celebrate 10-year anniversary of Big 12 championship

Manhattan, Kan. (WIBW) - An alumni reunion is scheduled to honor K-State’s baseball team on winning the Big 12 championship.

The reunion is scheduled for September 9 and 10 at Tointon Family Stadium.

Dinner will be served, guest speakers will be in attendance and optional tickets to the K-State vs. Missouri football game are available for September 10 at 11 a.m.

Here is the schedule of planned events:

5:30 p.m.: Check-in/Happy Hour

6:30 p.m.: Welcoming remarks

6:45 p.m.: Dinner

7:45 p.m.: Guest speakers

8:30 p.m.: Closing remarks

