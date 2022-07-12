International pro jet ski racers to head to Clinton Lake for championship races

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - International pro jet ski racers from all over the world will converge on Clinton Lake for championship races on July 16 and 17.

Championship jet ski races will speed into Clinton Lake on July 16 and 17 with events starting from 11 a.m. and ending around 6 p.m. says contact Nathan Haig. He said between 1 and 3 p.m. there will even be a Pro Show featuring all of the pro jet ski racers from around the world.

Haig said the event is part of the Jettribe Mid-America Watercross Championship with races in Kansas, Texas and Tennessee. He said the event will pair similar jet skis and rider skill levels conducted similarly to motocross-style races. Up to 16 racers wills tart at the same time and speed around the track side by side.

Riders from Australia, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota and North Carolina will all meet at the starting line in Northeast Kansas and will reach speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

Haig also noted a pro freestyle show will take place and will feature two Minnesota kids - Gabe and Nolan Jukish - who will perform multiple backflips about 10 feet off the water.

A Clinton Lake State Park pass will be required to enter the park at $5 daily. The event will take place off of Boat Ramp 1 with a Spice Bandit food truck and vendor area. Local Lawrence businesses will also have merchandise for sale. Those with access to a boat are encouraged to drop anchor alongside the race course and enjoy the racing from the lake.

