Hundreds line up for free food drive Tuesday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers handed out thousands of pounds of food Tuesday morning to those in need.

The Topeka Turnaround LLC. and Harvesters - The Food Network partnered with Topeka Bible Church to make Tuesday’s distribution happen at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Giveaways like this happen multiple times per month to make certain that those in need have enough food to eat at no cost to them. According to volunteers, Tuesday’s distribution brought in 300 cars.

13 NEWS talked to Floyd Watts, a frequent customer, who enjoys picking up food for families who do not have reliable transportation.

“I just like them. I like to do things for people,” Watts said. “The best part is that it is free, and it helps them budget a little bit. Some of them got a gang of kids and I raised 4; I know what that is like.”

Watts said that delivering food to families in need also gives him something to do in his spare time.

“I have counted 70 different families I have given food to,” said Watts. “I just enjoy doing it. I am retired and it kind of keeps me busy.”

To view Harvesters calendar of food drives, click here.

