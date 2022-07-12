Higgins and company ready to roll in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 football season is nearing and that has head coach Garin Higgins excited for what’s to come.

Higgins enters year number 16 as head coach at Emporia State. He was in attendance along with other players for the two-day Rookie Camp for athletes in first through eighth grade.

The Hornets finished last year at 6-6 and fell to southeastern Oklahoma in the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl, 37-34.

Two things coach Higgins likes is he’s returning most of his offense from last year including Quarterback Braden Gleason along with Running back Canaan Brooks. Plus, he also says the leadership on this team is off the charts.

He says they came out of spring ball pretty healthy and they’ve had a productive summer.

Higgins says luck, health and winning close games are key for this year.

“They’re hungry from last year because they’re kind of disappointed in how we ended the year,” Higgins said. “We have a lot of older guys in this program. Guys that have decided to come back and take that extra year from COVID and that’s huge when you have 24, 25-year-old football players that understand the game or understand what we’re doing offensively and defensively but they’re also just mature.”

The Hornets will have more camps coming up like the showcase camp July 14th and July 21st from five to eight. Walk-ups are welcome for all high school athletes as registration begins 45 minutes before start time.

