Geary Community Hospital gifted $1.5 million for immediate operational needs

Hospital remains under transition following Stormont Vail agreement
Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary Community Hospital has been gifted $1.5 million to help cover immediate operational needs as it remains under transition after an agreement with Stormont Vail as it faces a financial crisis.

The Geary Community Healthcare Foundation says it will gift a $1.5 million capital injection into the Geary Community Hospital for immediate operational needs.

“Our foundation was established in 1987 to support the healthcare needs in our community,” said Tracy Geisler, Executive Director. “We are extremely grateful for the community support and ongoing giving that we have received by our donors. This contribution is only possible due to the generosity of so many for so long.”

The capital injection comes as the hospital faces a financial crisis. The hospital entered into a non-binding contractual agreement with Stormont Vail Health earlier in the spring to help overcome these odds.

The Foundation noted that it was founded to support the healthcare needs of the community and is committed to helping support the hospital during the transition period of operations to Stormont Vail.

