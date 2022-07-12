Former grocery store begins demolition following fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The demolition of a former grocery store has begun after the building caught fire in June.

Crews started the demolition process at the Falley’s grocery store which can be found inside the strip mall at 6th and Carnahan Ave. It is currently owned by Kent Lindemuth, who also owns the White Lakes Mall.

The property was originally set for demolition before a fire broke out inside the grocery store on June 30.

A neighboring business owner, Miguel Ramirez, says that the demolition could mean more business could join the area, which could benefit the strip mall.

“Hopefully with it being demolished, we can bring in some other construction as far as a new business,” said Ramirez. “Just be positive about it, instead of thinking about the negative.”

