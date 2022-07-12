Advertisement

Former grocery store begins demolition following fire

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The demolition of a former grocery store has begun after the building caught fire in June.

Crews started the demolition process at the Falley’s grocery store which can be found inside the strip mall at 6th and Carnahan Ave. It is currently owned by Kent Lindemuth, who also owns the White Lakes Mall.

The property was originally set for demolition before a fire broke out inside the grocery store on June 30.

A neighboring business owner, Miguel Ramirez, says that the demolition could mean more business could join the area, which could benefit the strip mall.

“Hopefully with it being demolished, we can bring in some other construction as far as a new business,” said Ramirez. “Just be positive about it, instead of thinking about the negative.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring
Michael Charles Putnam
Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation
Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Sal Cruz
Sexual battery trial delayed for Topeka High music instructor

Latest News

The demolition of a former grocery store has begun after the building caught fire in June.
Former grocery store begins demolition following fire
Local government and business leaders heard about economic strengths and challenges in the...
Local leaders hear strengths, challenges of Kansas economy at Chamber of Commerce meeting
Residents in Saint Mary’s and surrounding areas came together Tuesday to mourn the loss of...
Saint Marys officer who died on duty laid to rest
Volunteers handed out thousands of pounds of food Tuesday morning to those in need.
Hundreds line up for free food drive Tuesday morning