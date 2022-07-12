Fork in the Road: Oakland eatery serves up authentic Mexican dishes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A newly reopened eatery in Oakland is serving up authentic Mexican dishes and freshly made tortillas.

Restaurante Oaxaqueno - named after the Mexican state the owners hale from - is a family-run business originally opened on E 6th St. and then moved to its current location at 2500 NE Seward Ave.

“Just business started picking up and then COVID hit,” said Liliana Zepahua, daughter of the owners. “So we closed down about seven months ago.”

Zepahua noted that the restaurant reopened about a month ago.

With many places to choose to dine from in the Capital City, the family was glad customers returned.

“So a lot of people are just super excited we’re back,” Zepahua said. “They don’t believe it. But I mean, we’re here again and we’re excited because we just... yeah, I’m so excited, you know?”

And when it comes to traditional Mexican dishes, Zepahua said authenticity sets Restaurante Oaxaqueno’s apart.

“So we’re authentic, meaning everything from scratch. A lot of other restaurants are just Tex Mex and we’re just like, no, we don’t want to be like other restaurants, we want to do everything,” she said. “How we are normally served at home, how my mom used to cook for us.”

Zepahua described her favorite dish, bete.

“It’s a steak cut in strips with onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos mixed together, served with rice and beans, lettuce and tomato. That’s one of my favorites,” she noted. “Our tortillas are the corn ones, homemade tortillas. So the make it every day. Freshly done for you guys.”

While Oakland may be a short drive away from the heart of the city, Zepahua said it the restaurant is worth the drive.

“I mean a lot of people think that we’re super far and stuff like that, but if I have never tried this restaurant, I would love to travel I don’t know how many hours just to come try it out,” she concluded.

Topekans can get a taste of the authentically delectable dishes every day except Tuesdays.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.