Early-morning incident sends one to hospital with life-threatening wounds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to investigate an early-morning incident in North Topeka that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 3:15 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of NE Gordon Ave. after the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center received reports of an injured person on the ground.

When officials arrived, they said they found an individual who appeared to have suffered injuries to his chest. They were taken to a local hospital via ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

