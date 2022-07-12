Advertisement

Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool

A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young girl who was critically injured after being found in a pool at Oceans of Fun has died.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns the theme park complex, confirmed the news to KCTV5 Tuesday morning:

According to a statement from the park’s spokesperson, a lifeguard had “responded to a young female guest in distress in the Coconut Cove pool.”

The lifeguard was able to pull her out of the water and the park’s EMS workers began administering CPR. Soon, the Kansas City Fire Department arrived to continue caring for her and take her to a local hospital.

Law enforcement stated the girl was younger than 10 years old.

