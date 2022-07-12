Ballistics evidence connects murder suspect with four other shootings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced that he has filed criminal charges against Jahiem Brown in relation to the death of Louis David Perez Cantrell last week.

The Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting at 233 SE Lawrence in the early morning of July 5. When they arrived, officers located Cantrell on the ground next to his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Cantrell was shot during a confrontation outside of his apartment with a group of people who were lighting fireworks next to his car. Cantrell was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Brown was identified as the suspect and arrested the next day.

Kagay said his office has now filed criminal charges against Brown for the homicide, as well as four other shootings since May 28, 2022 that were linked by ballistics evidence to the gun in Brown’s possession.

Kagay said the new criminal charges include:

Intentional Second Degree Murder

Theft of a Firearm

Criminal Damage to Property

Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle

Battery

Aggravated Battery

Attempted Aggravated Battery

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Brown is being held in custody on this case with bond set at $1,000,000. His case has been set for a scheduling conference at 1:30 PM on July 21.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.