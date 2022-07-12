Ahead of crime stat update, City Manager says Topeka is safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interim City Manager Bill Cochran says he believes crime stats due out this week will provide a positive picture of the direction crime is headed in Topeka.

Cochran took issue with a real estate marketing company’s recent report that listed Topeka as one of the least-safe cities in the nation. Cochran says even the FBI disputed the site’s data.

Cochran, who previously served as Topeka’s Police Chief, believes Topeka has made great strides over the past decade. He credits an improved relationship with the community.

“The police department doesn’t have success without success of the community,” he said. “We have to have involvement from people within the community. We have to have those partnerships with all the different entities throughout the city whether they are nonprofit, for-profit, GTP, other governmental agencies - all those working together. When all those entities come together, work together and we go in a positive direction for a common goal, then positive things happen, and when positive thing happen, then the crime rate tends to go down.”

Cochran also cautions against seeing his recent budget proposal as a sign of potential trouble down the road. The 2023 budget proposal allocates money toward recruiting employees, citing a 12 percent overall vacancy rate. Topeka Police is budgeted for 299 officers, but only has 262 on the street right now.

“Vacancies at the police department is kind of an ebb and flow type situation,” Cochran explained. “We have our own police academy, so we hire in bulks - 5, 10, 15, 20 officers. So what happens is vacancies get held until we start another academy.”

Cochran says the situation is not ideal, but he does not see it as long-term problem.

“We’ll get through that and it will be a tough time. We’ll have to pull together, work together as a whole and that’s why it’s so important that we have the relationships that we have with the community because, being short on staff, we rely a lot more on other resources than we do just police officers on the streets,” he said.

Cochran also updated the search for a new city manager. Applications close Friday, July 15.

He says the city has received more than 30 resumes. He says five of those people live in Kansas, including two Topekans. Another 10 applicants have Kansas ties.

The governing body plans a July 19 executive session to discuss narrowing the field.

