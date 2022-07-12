AG Candidate has close connection to ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kellie Warren, Republican Candidate for Kansas Attorney General says she not only supports the ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment, she had a prominent role of getting it on the ballot August 2nd.

Kellie Warren stopped by the WIBW-TV studios Tuesday afternoon for an appearance with Ralph Hipp on Eye on Northeast Kansas.

13 NEWS asked Warren, a life long Johnson Co., Kansas, resident and current Kansas State Senator where she stands on topics important to Kansans.

“I strongly support the ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment. And in fact, I’m the person in this race who helped get that on the ballot.” Warren said.

Warren said as Kansas Senate Judiciary Committee Chair, she helped get the measure through committee and helped lead the passage through the Kansas Senate and onto the Primary Ballot.

Warren says she is also a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.

“I think that we see restricting the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens doesn’t really work,” Warren said. “So I would want to make sure that we protect the Constitution first and foremost and take a look at enforcing the laws we have on the books already. I think there is more we can do there to protect Kansans.”

Warren told 13 NEWS she is a battle tested, conservative, Republican who has a record of fighting and winning. “Whether that’s winning tough elections, whether that’s leading on some of the most consequential conservative policy reform that Kansas has seen in decades. I have a record you can look at and trust and you can depend on.”

Warren said she is an attorney with more than 25 years of experience. She said right out of law school she was representing clients in traffic court or the legal aid clinic, then became a member of one of the biggest law firms in the country. There she said she represented clients from Wall Street to main street. Warren said she has also worked in smaller law firms on behalf of individuals and to protect private property rights, and constitutional rights in all stages of litigation.

“I am the person in this race who has the breadth and depth of legal experience. That’s really required to be our attorney general,” Warren said.

Kellie Warren will face off with fellow Republicans Kris Kobach and Toni Mattivi in the August 2 Primary Elections.

