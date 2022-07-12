Advertisement

8th Annual ‘Just a Buck’ campaign brings in $51k for local kids

13 NEWS, Lewis Toyota, Gardner Roofing, Interstate Batteries of Northern Kansas, and Gardner Roofing presented a $51,331 check to BBBS Tuesday afternoon.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $51,000 is going to help kids in the Topeka and surrounding communities thanks to the generous support of area businesses and viewers.

WIBW’s Chris Fisher and Alyssa Willetts, and Big Brothers Big Sisters Shawnee Co. Director Eric Maydew joined Lewis Toyota General Manger Mike Surey and Interstate Batteries’ Mark Schuster to reveal the results of the 8th Annual ‘Just a Buck’ Campaign.

$51,331 dollars was raised in the month-long campaign that took place in June.

During the campaign, Willetts and co-anchor Jared Broyles, along with Fisher asked WIBW viewers and social media followers to send in their dollar donations. Campaign sponsors Lewis Toyota, Interstate Batteries of Northern Kansas, Topeka Periodontics and Gardner Roofing chipped in the $25,000 in matching funds to help stimulate giving.

However, those donations never really started rolling in until the last three days, when more than $15,000 in matching funds remained. The campaign brought in a whopping $9,200 on June 30th, the final day.

