$4.1 million headed to local organizations in 28 Kansas counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $4.1 million is headed to local organizations to help childcare, healthcare, educational, artistic and housing efforts in 28 counties.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, that she awarded $4.1 million in Community Service Tax Credits to help the fundraising efforts of 29 nonprofits around the Sunflower State. She said the organizations improve access to child care, healthcare, education, arts, and housing.

Gov. Kelly said her administration has continued its commitment to addressing the childcare shortage with a $1 million inclusion specifically for nonprofits that boost the supply of child care options.

“It’s no surprise that the best solutions to the issues facing Kansas communities often come from local nonprofits rooted in those very communities,” said Governor Kelly. “That’s why we’re doing everything possible to lift up the work of our nonprofits through programs like the Community Service Tax Credits.”

Kelly noted that CSP tax credits have been issued since 1994 in Kansas. Now, she said it provides a 70% tax credit to qualified donors in rural communities and a 50% tax credit in larger communities.

The Governor said the credits are a direct deduction from the donor’s obligation to pay state taxes. For example, she said a donor who makes a $1,000 gift in a rural community gets a $700 tax credit when they file their state taxes which makes the net cost to the donor only $300.

In 2022, Kelly said CSP will help five different communities build new or upgrade childcare facilities. She said communities across the state will be aided in their efforts to improve healthcare facilities or buy new diagnostic equipment and more.

“The ingenuity displayed by this year’s awardees working to improve the quality of life in their communities is impressive,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “Supporting these local initiatives allows the state to continue attracting new businesses to invest in Kansas. Strong communities provide a stable workforce, which benefits the entire economy.”

Kelly indicated that awarded nonprofits were chosen through a highly competitive, score-based selection process. In 2022, she said 29 of the 55 requested projects were funded.

The Governor said funds will be awarded to the following nonprofits:

County Organization Description Allen Hope Unlimited Inc. Construction of a new emergency shelter facility to serve victims of domestic and sexual violence in Allen, Anderson, Neosho and Woodson counties. Butler Butler Community College Foundation Construction of a new Culinary Arts & Hospitality Education Center for Butler Community College students. Chase Camp Wood YMCA Relocate and expand its health center to better serve a diverse child population with chronic and more severe disabilities. Cheyenne Cheyenne Center for Creativity (CC4C) Renovation and repurposing of the 202 on Washington Project with a gallery, community event center and community kitchen. Crawford Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation Construction of the Colonial Fox Theatre Pavilion joined to the theatre. Dickinson Discovery Childcare Learning Center Building an addition to more than double the capacity of the childcare center. Doniphan Doniphan Darlings, Inc. Energy efficiency upgrades and capital improvements for the nonprofit childcare facility. Douglas GoodLife Innovations, Inc. Construction of a professional family home at GoodLife’s Midnight Farm to support persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a rural setting. Ellis Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, Inc. Revitalization of outdated buildings to improve energy efficiency, access and connectivity. Finney Garden City Community College Endowment Association An addition to the college’s fine arts building to expand programs and create new gallery space and a community event center. Geary Friends of Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Construction of a new, 30,000-square-foot facility to enhance the services provided to better serve the community. Greenwood Greenwood Preservation Society Renovation of the Red Owl Building Multi-Purpose Community Center to provide a creative, entrepreneurial, retail and meeting space. Harper Hospital District No. 6 of Harper Co. Operation of the Bringing your Care Home mobile clinic to provide healthcare in the county and surrounding areas. Harvey Central Kansas Community Foundation Assistance to the Newton Public Library and Foundation to build a modern library. Johnson KidsTLC, Inc. Expansion of the Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility and re-engineering of the existing campus. Kiowa True North Inc. Renovation of the Haviland House to provide housing and assistance for foster youth. Leavenworth Leavenworth Attainable Housing, Inc. Rehabilitation of one house and purchase of five additional houses for the homeless or those on the verge of homelessness. Lyon Mental Health Center of East Central Kansas Purchase and renovation of two buildings to consolidate services into a campus setting. McPherson Marquette Learning Center Purchase of a new HVAC system for the center. Nemaha Nemaha Valley Health Care Foundation Renovation and expansion of Nemaha Valley Community Hospital to replace mechanical systems, enlarge the ER and add new patient rooms. Neosho The Foundation of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Inc. Construction of the SEK Impact Center for Wellness that will house a regional conference center, orthopedic center, and occupational, physical and speech therapy center for children. Norton Norton Regional Health Foundation Purchase of a Computed Tomography Scanner to improve care delivery and quality of care for patients. Russell Russell PRIDE, Inc. Creation of the Russell Community Maker Space for people to get exposure to and training on highly technical equipment such as a CNC router, CNC Plasma cutter and laser engravers. Saline Greater Salina Community Foundation Working with the Central Plains Childcare Network, renovation of a classroom in Wilson and a new building in Claflin to address the shortage of childcare options. Sedgwick HumanKind Ministries Inc. Construction of HumanKind’s Homeless Service & Recovery Center to help reduce the area’s homeless population. Sedgwick Heartspring, Inc. Provide a 24/7 childcare facility, Child and Family Learning Center, to support Heartspring employees and community shift workers. Sheridan Sheridan Co. Hospital Renovation and expansion of the Emergency Department to make it code compliant. Sumner Caldwell Area Hospital and Health Foundation Expansion of the hospital to accommodate modern technology and services and update existing technology. Wabaunsee Kansas Rural Communities Foundation Installation of safe, durable surfacing under new playground equipment at Eskridge Park Playground.

