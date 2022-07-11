Advertisement

Woodland falls short at Scottish Open

Gary Woodland, of the United States, tees off on the 14th hole during the second round of the...
Gary Woodland, of the United States, tees off on the 14th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)(Eduardo Verdugo | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was not the finish Topeka native Gary Woodland had envisioned.

Woodland finished the Scottish Open tied for 30th at one over par.

In the first round Thursday, Woodland was tied for second at six under par and Saturday he was tied for ninth at two under par.

Xander Schauffele won this years major after finishing seven under 273.

The next major is the British Open July 14 through the 17.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Meadors (top left), Thomas Reed (bottom left), Jaclyn Revelle (top center), Tuesday...
Five arrested after narcotics search warrant in SW Topeka
CDC Community Levels for Kansas as of July 7, 2022.
COVID Community Level increases for several Kansas counties
Jayden Evans
Man threatens Topeka woman with chainsaw after smashing into her home
FILE - Volunteers unloading furniture donated to the 2021 Furniture Amnesty Day in Manhattan
Kansans offered free furniture at Manhattan Furniture Amnesty Day
FILE - Monkeypox
KDHE warns first presumptive positive case of monkeypox found in Johnson Co.

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, right, celebrates with first base coach Damon Hollins...
Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is headed to MLB All-Star Game
Gary Woodland hits on the fourth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament...
Woodland tied for ninth in Scottish Open
Washburn Rural Girls Wrestling coach Damon Parker at Sunflower State Games
Local wrestling coach participates in Sunflower State Games
The 2022 Sunflower State Games officially begin with the lighting of the cauldron.
The Sunflower State games are underway!