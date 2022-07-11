Woodland falls short at Scottish Open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was not the finish Topeka native Gary Woodland had envisioned.

Woodland finished the Scottish Open tied for 30th at one over par.

In the first round Thursday, Woodland was tied for second at six under par and Saturday he was tied for ninth at two under par.

Xander Schauffele won this years major after finishing seven under 273.

The next major is the British Open July 14 through the 17.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.