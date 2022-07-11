Ukraine native Mariia Ratman performs at refugee benefit concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Ukrainian refugee benefit concert was held at The Beacon on Sunday night, raising funds for Ukrainain refugees in Topeka.

Vocalist Mariia Ratman fled Ukraine with her family after the war with Russia began earlier this year. She came to Topeka, as have about 30 other refugees.

On Sunday, Ratman took the stage to do what she loves, while also raising money for a great cause. “Singing is her passion, and she hasn’t been able to do it here in Topeka,” said Yara Ross, leader of the Topeka Refugee Task Force for Ukrainians.

“The Greater Topeka Partnership came to us and said that they had this singer from Ukraine who they wanted to put on a concert, and so we were able to provide a space for that,” said Shelby Irick, co-owner of The Beacon.

Support staff at the concert said over 100 tickets were sold, which were $20 each. Any additional donations were welcome as well, and all tips at the bar went towards the funds. All of the local refugees were invited for free.

“All of the Ukrainian refugees that are here locally are so excited to hear their native language in songs,” said Ross. She is a Ukraine native, and came to Topeka 16 years ago. She has been at the forefront of helping these refugees find safety and build a home here.

“They’re all really thankful for what Topeka is doing, for what the people of Topeka, our community is doing for them,” said Ross.

Those at the concert wanted the Ukrainian refugees in Topeka to know, they’re welcome here.

“Ultimately, this shows that Kansas is welcoming to all people. We’re happy to have them here, and we’re gonna support them because they’re one of us now,” said Adi Anand of the Kansas Office for Refugees. “They’re our newest neighbors, and we’ll take care of them.”

The concert is part of Topeka Music Week, which started on July 8th and will continue through July 16th.

