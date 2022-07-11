Advertisement

Topeka West grad Alonzo wins city’s stroke play

Addison Alonzo holding Topeka Golf Association City Stroke Play trophy at Lake Shawnee Golf Course(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Current Hutchinson Community College student and Topeka West grad 20-year-old Addison Alonzo is adding to his trophy collection.

TAlonzo finished 4-under 211, two strokes ahead of Dan Key. Alonzo had a five stroke lead through 13 holes but he did hang on for the win. In fact, just last month, Alonzo was the match play champion.

To round out the top five, Max Stuckey-Halley went even par while Jason Buessing and Alex Valdivia finished one over par.

As Alonzo adds to his trophy mantel, he says his mental game has improved a lot and he wants to win more.

“It’s fun, I mean you get to meet so many people. I mean they obviously teach you things and all that,” Alonzo said. “I just can’t really explain it, it’s just a good feeling, I don’t want it to end so I’m going to keep grinding and win some more.”

The next Topeka Golf Association tournament is the City Champions Stroke Play and that’s set for August 1 and 2. After that, they will have another tournament called the “Two Man Best Ball” and that is August 6 and 7.

