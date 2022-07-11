Sunflower State Games continues to open doors for athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day three of the Sunflower State Games are in the books and many athletes are taking advantage of new opportunities.

Lee Graybeal is a Paralympic Boccia athlete whose competed in these games. At Hillcrest Community Center, leaders held Paralympic Boccia Saturday and on Sunday, it was ambulatory Boccia for Veterans.

Lee told 13 Sports, she also refs matches along with her mother, Cathy.

“It’s integrating disabled sports into non disabled sports and that is awesome,” Graybeal said.

This is the first time Boccia is in the Sunflower State Games along with Paralympic athletes.

13 Sports visited Axe & Ale where team competitions were taking place. Axe Throwing is fairly new to the games, two years to be exact. In fact, the business opened two years ago.

General Manager Chelsea Houston says she’s ready to put Axe throwing on the map.

“You can be a Rockstar at throwing axes. It doesn’t take a ton of effort, it doesn’t take a lot of skill and it’s just so much fun. I mean how many times do you get to throw sharp objects at a wooden board like it’s just a ton of fun,” Houston said.

13 Sports also caught up with Tristan Burrow whose been coming to the games for 12 years. This year however, this is the first time as commissioner. He says he’s happy to be involved, not only to play, but to change the dynamic.

“I took it on and I love it. It’s just so fun to come down and see the same people, sometimes you only see them once a year but as soon as you see them, it’s ‘hey, hey, I remember you from last year.’ you get to talk to each other and it’s a good time,” Burrow said.

In his first year, Burrow added a three-point contest. He plans on adding a dunk contest after a rule changed where you can dunk at any time. Before the rule change, players were only allowed to dunk in semifinal and finals games.

