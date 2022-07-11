Advertisement

Sunflower State Games continues to open doors for athletes

Ambulatory Boccia at Hillcrest Community Center
Ambulatory Boccia at Hillcrest Community Center(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day three of the Sunflower State Games are in the books and many athletes are taking advantage of new opportunities.

Lee Graybeal is a Paralympic Boccia athlete whose competed in these games. At Hillcrest Community Center, leaders held Paralympic Boccia Saturday and on Sunday, it was ambulatory Boccia for Veterans.

Lee told 13 Sports, she also refs matches along with her mother, Cathy.

“It’s integrating disabled sports into non disabled sports and that is awesome,” Graybeal said.

This is the first time Boccia is in the Sunflower State Games along with Paralympic athletes.

13 Sports visited Axe & Ale where team competitions were taking place. Axe Throwing is fairly new to the games, two years to be exact. In fact, the business opened two years ago.

General Manager Chelsea Houston says she’s ready to put Axe throwing on the map.

“You can be a Rockstar at throwing axes. It doesn’t take a ton of effort, it doesn’t take a lot of skill and it’s just so much fun. I mean how many times do you get to throw sharp objects at a wooden board like it’s just a ton of fun,” Houston said.

13 Sports also caught up with Tristan Burrow whose been coming to the games for 12 years. This year however, this is the first time as commissioner. He says he’s happy to be involved, not only to play, but to change the dynamic.

“I took it on and I love it. It’s just so fun to come down and see the same people, sometimes you only see them once a year but as soon as you see them, it’s ‘hey, hey, I remember you from last year.’ you get to talk to each other and it’s a good time,” Burrow said.

In his first year, Burrow added a three-point contest. He plans on adding a dunk contest after a rule changed where you can dunk at any time. Before the rule change, players were only allowed to dunk in semifinal and finals games.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Meadors (top left), Thomas Reed (bottom left), Jaclyn Revelle (top center), Tuesday...
Five arrested after narcotics search warrant in SW Topeka
CDC Community Levels for Kansas as of July 7, 2022.
COVID Community Level increases for several Kansas counties
Jayden Evans
Man threatens Topeka woman with chainsaw after smashing into her home
FILE - Volunteers unloading furniture donated to the 2021 Furniture Amnesty Day in Manhattan
Kansans offered free furniture at Manhattan Furniture Amnesty Day
FILE - Monkeypox
KDHE warns first presumptive positive case of monkeypox found in Johnson Co.

Latest News

Addison Alonzo holding Topeka Golf Association City Stroke Play trophy at Lake Shawnee Golf...
Topeka West grad Alonzo wins city’s stroke play
Gary Woodland, of the United States, tees off on the 14th hole during the second round of the...
Woodland falls short at Scottish Open
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, right, celebrates with first base coach Damon Hollins...
Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is headed to MLB All-Star Game
Gary Woodland hits on the fourth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament...
Woodland tied for ninth in Scottish Open