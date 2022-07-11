USD-437 Re-evaluates new middle school building site

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As USD-437 kicks off it’s $145 million dollar bond project, they’re now asking where the district’s new $64 million dollar middle school should be built.

Initial plans were to build the new school near Southwest 29th and Urish road, but further evaluation shows a site further West at Auburn road could be a better fit.

USD-437 Superintendent, Dr. Scott McWilliams says “It has been discovered that both a second middle school and a high school if positioned appropriately they both could be located on auburn road and 29th street, since we have discovered that we have reengaged in the conversation to figure out what was going to be in our best interested for the long term to place the new middle school on Urish road or on auburn road”.

Dr. McWilliams says the Auburn road property has other positives, too, “Having access to two main streets, having it border two main streets is a huge advantage for traffic flow. They’re efficiencies for having both schools on the same site, and the other things on the Urish road property it actually would require quite a bit more excavation work, a little bit more dirt work, it sits a little bit more on a slant, and so that would be possibly another disadvantage for the Urish road property”.

Dr. McWilliams says an online survey launched last week also shows public opinion trending in favor of the Auburn road site, “At this time over 500 members of our community have responded to that survey and it is trending about 82% in favor of the Auburn road and 29th street property”.

If you would like to provide input on which property to select you can complete a short survey or attend a community meeting at from 6-7pm at the Indian Hills elementary school gym.

The district hopes to finalize it’s decision by August.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.