Sexual battery trial delayed for Topeka High music instructor

Sal Cruz
Sal Cruz(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trial for a Topeka High School music teacher is delayed.

Salvador Cruz was to appear Monday on misdemeanor sexual battery and battery charges. However, court records show his attorney and prosecutors appeared Friday and agreed to a continuance.

No reason was noted in court records. 13 NEWs has reached out to the district attorney’s office for further details.

A docket hearing is set for July 20th to possibly reschedule.

Cruz was arrested in October 2021 for an incident that allegedly happened in June 2021. He’s requested a bench trial, meaning a judge will decide the case, rather than a jury.

Topeka Public Schools placed him on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the case.

Cruz was well known for leading the popular Topeka High Drum Line.

Authorities have previously said the allegations involved an adult woman, and the school district has said it was not related to school or school activities.

