Search firm selected to find Washburn University’s next president

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s University’s Board of Regents gathered Monday, July 11, to discuss and announce the search firm tasked with finding the next Washburn University president.

The Board of Regents has selected the search firm, WittKieffer, to work collectively with a search committee to select potential candidates.

Washburn University’s Board of Regents member, Shelly Buhler, said that in the past WittKieffer also worked with Kansas State University to select its current president, Dr. Richard Linton.

“They have recently worked with K-State, they have been very successful in a number of their presidential searches, diversity in a number of their selections, women and people of color, and so, that was important as well,” said Buhler.

According to Buhler, WittKieffer said it would likely take 6 months for the firm and committee to effectively find the right person for the job.

“They have explained to us that they really need eight weeks to do that search successfully, but six months then is really the time frame for the total process,” said Buhler. “So that would be kind of in-line with the end of the semester. That is ambitious but that would probably be the plan. We want the best candidate; we do not want to hurry this in any way.”

The current president Jerry Farley announced his retirement back in April saying it was--”my great honor to serve Washburn as president.” His official date to retire is Sept. 30.

