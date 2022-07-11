Advertisement

Salina woman killed in head-on crash Sunday

(MGN online)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SALINE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 38-year-old Salina woman was killed Sunday afternoon in Saline County after another driver crossed the center line of the road and hit her vehicle head-on.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Jennifer Wangerin, 38, was driving east on Magnolia Road in a Dodge Ram when Joseph Owens, 16, of Solomon, Kansas crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit Wangerin’s vehicle head-on.

Owens was transported to a nearby hospital with suspected serious injuries. KHP also said there was an 11-year-old boy in the car with Wangerin, and he is believed to only have a minor injury.

Officials say none of them were wearing seatbelts.

