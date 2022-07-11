Advertisement

Sabetha man arrested for alleged sex crimes

Kevin Devore
Kevin Devore(Nemaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man is facing charges for child sex crimes.

Kevin Devore, 42, of Sabetha was arrested July 7, 2022, by the Sabetha Police Dept. on a Nemaha Co. warrant for Aggravated Criminal Sodomy and Aggravated Indecent Solicitation of a Child.

Officials say as of Monday morning Devore remained in custody on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

No other information was immediately available.

