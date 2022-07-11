Advertisement

Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is headed to MLB All-Star Game

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, right, celebrates with first base coach Damon Hollins...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, right, celebrates with first base coach Damon Hollins (39) after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Andrew Benintendi is headed Los Angeles for his first ever Midsummer Classic.

The Royals outfielder is hitting .317 on the year with three homeruns and 34 RBI in 82 games this season. His .317 average is fifth in the MLB right now, he’s seventh in the league with hits at 98 and he’s also seventh in on-base percentage at .389.

Benintendi will be the only royal represented and the 92nd All-Star Game is July 19th with first pitch at seven.

