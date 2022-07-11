Advertisement

Moran helps RCPD secure $440k Hazardous Response vehicle

RCPD Interim Director Moldrup said his agency’s Hazardous Response Team and CSI Team currently share the same vehicle. (Video from RCPD Facebook)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. will soon be the only local agency in the State of Kansas to have its own Hazardous Evidence Response Team (HERT) vehicle.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) joined RCPD Interim Director Kurt Moldrup and Sgt. Dustin Weiszbrod Monday morning at the Riley Co. Police Dept. to announce that funding for the $440,000 Hazardous Evidence Response Team vehicle has been secured.

Moran, who lives in Manhattan, helped secure funds in his role as an appropriator for the Department of Justice and member of a subcommittee that oversees funds for law enforcement.

RCPD Interim Director Moldrup said his agency’s Hazardous Response Team and CSI Team currently share the same vehicle. Adding an additional vehicle to the fleet will enhance response time and minimize damage to sensitive equipment as it is loaded on and off the shared vehicle.

“It will also allow them to store their equipment in one, safe, secure, climate-controlled vehicle and reduce the amount of time to respond to scenes. Anytime you have to load and unload equipment, the risk of breakage is high,” Moldrup said.

Sergeant Dustin Weiszbrod, HERT Team Leader, says RCPD will be the only local level team to have a HERT vehicle in the state.

“We do crime scene investigation and evidence collection at scenes involving hazards such as chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear materials. On behalf of our team members, thank you Senator Moran for securing this funding for our vehicle,” Weiszbrod said.

RCPD says the vehicle will be custom built and take approximately two year before it is delivered.

