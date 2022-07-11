Monday forecast: Cold front today will lead to a more comfortable Tuesday
Low chance for rain with today’s cold front
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a cold front pushing through today the highest impacts will be a hot day for most, a wind shift and cloud cover not so much rain. The humidity likely won’t come down until late tonight into tomorrow morning.
A conditional risk for storms are possible this afternoon/evening where severe weather is possible. Hail and wind are the risks to watch out for. There’s also a chance showers and mainly non-severe storms could develop after midnight south of I-70. There’s also a scenario nothing develops at all in northeast KS due to a strong cap in place so this will be something to watch for with forecast updates throughout the day on what to expect.
Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s from north to south. Slight chance of a pop up showers/storms late this afternoon. Winds SW/N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Slight chance of showers/storms. Most spots dry. Lows around 60° north to around 70° near I-35. Winds N around 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds N 5-10 mph.
While it does get warmer Wednesday, the humidity shouldn’t be a factor however that starts to change on Thursday. The continued warming trend and higher humidity will lead to heat indices getting closer to 100° for Thursday and Friday.
There will be a weak system pushing through Friday night where models are indicating a low chance for showers/storms. Again much like today/tonight it’ll be a very low chance where most spots will likely be dry. There does remain differences in the models on how hot it will stay or if the system brings a cold front through which would bring a slight cool down.
Taking Action:
- Despite a cold front today, the chance of rain through tonight is very low. Consider yourself lucky if you get rain at all for the next 8 days and even if you do, it likely won’t last long and won’t have much of an impact.
- Despite a low chance, any storms that do develop this afternoon/evening have the potential to be severe so stay weather aware.
- Enjoy the lower humidity Tuesday and Wednesday but still be mindful of the heat and continue to hydrate and practice your heat safety recommendations.
