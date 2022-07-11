Monday forecast: Cold front today will lead to a more comfortable Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a cold front pushing through today the highest impacts will be a hot day for most, a wind shift and cloud cover not so much rain. The humidity likely won’t come down until late tonight into tomorrow morning.

A conditional risk for storms are possible this afternoon/evening where severe weather is possible. Hail and wind are the risks to watch out for. There’s also a chance showers and mainly non-severe storms could develop after midnight south of I-70. There’s also a scenario nothing develops at all in northeast KS due to a strong cap in place so this will be something to watch for with forecast updates throughout the day on what to expect.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s from north to south. Slight chance of a pop up showers/storms late this afternoon. Winds SW/N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of showers/storms. Most spots dry. Lows around 60° north to around 70° near I-35. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

While it does get warmer Wednesday, the humidity shouldn’t be a factor however that starts to change on Thursday. The continued warming trend and higher humidity will lead to heat indices getting closer to 100° for Thursday and Friday.

There will be a weak system pushing through Friday night where models are indicating a low chance for showers/storms. Again much like today/tonight it’ll be a very low chance where most spots will likely be dry. There does remain differences in the models on how hot it will stay or if the system brings a cold front through which would bring a slight cool down.

Taking Action:

Despite a cold front today, the chance of rain through tonight is very low. Consider yourself lucky if you get rain at all for the next 8 days and even if you do, it likely won’t last long and won’t have much of an impact.

Despite a low chance, any storms that do develop this afternoon/evening have the potential to be severe so stay weather aware.

Enjoy the lower humidity Tuesday and Wednesday but still be mindful of the heat and continue to hydrate and practice your heat safety recommendations.



Conditional risk storms even develop at all Monday afternoon/evening (hail/wind threat) (SPC/WIBW)

