Advertisement

Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.(Toga Volunteer Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A missing 6-year-old boy with autism was found dead early Monday morning, according to officials.

Landon “Waldy” Raber, who was nonverbal, was reported missing around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple agencies responded to the search, and K-9 units also assisted. Landon was found dead around 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials have not released further details about Landon’s death.

The community organized a prayer gathering in remembrance of Landon, scheduled for Monday evening.

“His short life has touched so many people, and we want to take this time to show our support and grieve together as a community/friends/family,” the Facebook event reads.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Lyon Co. juvenile shot attempting to flee dangerous animal
FILE - Volunteers unloading furniture donated to the 2021 Furniture Amnesty Day in Manhattan
Kansans offered free furniture at Manhattan Furniture Amnesty Day
LMH Health
Lawrence man pledges $10 million to Douglas Co. hospital
FILE - Monkeypox
KDHE warns first presumptive positive case of monkeypox found in Johnson Co.
Two pit bull puppies were stolen during an exchange at a Harrisonville gas station, while the...
Puppies stolen by force in Harrisonville while woman’s kids were in car

Latest News

In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Washburn’s University’s Board of Regents gathered Monday, July 11, to discuss and announce the...
Search firm selected to find Washburn University’s next president
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million
Moran and RCPD
Moran, RCPD Announce $440k Funding Secured for New Vehicle