Manhattan woman arrested for Sunday duplex fire

Manhattan Fire crews battle a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Thurston St.
Manhattan Fire crews battle a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Thurston St.(Manhattan Fire Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is accused of starting a fire that displaced six people on Sunday.

The Riley Co. Police Dept., Mahbooba Babrakzai, 37, was booked into jail just after 5 p.m. July 10th on four counts of aggravated arson; substantial risk to great bodily harm.

According to RCPD’s Media Arrest Report, Babrakzai was arrested at 903 Thurston St., the location of the fire.

The Manhattan Fire Dept. responded to a duplex at 901/903 Thurston St. at 3:55 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the front of the home.

The fire was quickly contained, but not before it caused an estimated total of $60,000 in damages. Officials say $10,000 in losses are associated with contents, the remaining losses are with the structure.

Officials say four adults and one child were displaced from the 901 residence, and one adult was displaced from 903 Thurston. Two lizards were also said to be rescued.

The Manhattan Fire Dept. has not officially released the cause of the blaze.

Babrakzai remained jailed on $50,000 bond Monday morning.

No other information has been released.

